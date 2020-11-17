Panaji, Nov 17 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload reached 46,182, after 154 fresh infections were detected on Tuesday, an official from the health department said.

Apart from this, four more casualties during the day took the toll in the coastal state to 667, the official said.

At least 191 patients were discharged from various hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 44,132, he said.

There are currently 1,383 active cases in the state, the official said, adding that 1,660 samples were tested during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 46,182, new cases 154, death toll 667, discharged 44,132, active cases 1,383, samples tested till date 3,24,649.

