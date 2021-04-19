Panaji, Apr 19 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload rose to 68,152 on Monday after 940 people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

The death toll mounted to900 as 17 more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

Also, 428 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recovered cases in the state to 59,705, the official said.

Goa now has 7,547 active cases, the official said.

"With 2,726 new coronavirus tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 5,94,733," he added.

