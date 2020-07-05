Panaji (Goa) [India], July 5 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state has reported 73 new COVID-19 cases and 111 patients have recovered from the disease on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said: "There are 853 active cases and 73 cases have reported and 111 recovered today. 50 per cent cases are recovering in the state."

He said that all the ministers will be involved in ensuring stringent law enforcement to combat COVID-19.

"The Ministers have been given responsibilities for their respective talukas. They will monitor facilities at COVID care centre by conducting meetings with officials," he said.

Moreover, a special high-level committee meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Mangor Hill.

"We will be sanitising entire Mangor Hill area. A special high-level committee meeting will be held at on Monday to discuss the situation in Mangor Hill," added Sawant.

Speaking about plasma therapy for treating COVID-19 patients, he said: "We have already processed permissions for the plasma therapy and we will conduct plasma therapy as soon as we get the permission."

The current capacity of 1,000 beds in various covid care centres would be increased by another 500 beds. Families of patients admitted in covid care centres will be allowed to provide food to them, he said.

Speaking on the tourism activity, he said that Goa has started the tourism activities and anyone who wants to visit the state will have to follow all SOPs properly. (ANI)

