Panaji, May 30 (PTI) Goa on Sunday reported 645 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 28 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 1,55,064 and the toll to 2,625, a health official said.

At the same time, 1,663 patients were discharged during the day, raising the count of recoveries in Goa to 1,38,429, he said.

Goa is now left with 14,010 active cases, the official said.

With 3,242 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Goa went up to 8,19,933, he added.

