Panaji, March 20 (PTI) Six new companies on Thursday presented their business ideas before an empowered committee, which brought together key stakeholders to drive Goa's start-up ecosystem, an official release said.

The empowered committee meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, concerning start-ups was held at Mantralaya, Porvorim.

The committee serves as the apex decision-making body for evaluating applications and sanctioning incentives under the Goa Startup Policy, said the release from the CM's Office.

During the meeting, a government spokesman said, six start-ups presented their business ideas to seek assistance under the central government's seed fund scheme.

He said the committee also reviewed applications under various other incentive schemes.

While 11 start-ups submitted applications for the Co-working Space Subsidy, two sought assistance under the Salary Subsidy scheme, he added.

