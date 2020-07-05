Panaji (Goa) [India], July 5 (ANI): Goa on Sunday recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 853.

"Goa reported 73 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of active cases to 853. Recovery rate among the patients stands at 50 per cent in the state," said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Also Read | Six Sri Lankan Fishermen Being Rescued by Merchant Vessel YM Summit 170 Nautical Miles East of Chennai : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 5, 2020.

With the highest-ever single-day spike of 24,850 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, India's coronavirus count stood at 6,73,165, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Out of the total cases, 2,44,814 are active cases. On the other hand, India's cured/discharged patients count crossed the 4 lakh mark with 4,09,082 patients cured/discharged and one patient migrated. (ANI)

Also Read | Jaivardhan Singh, Local BJP Leader And Chatra MP's Representative, Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Jharkhand's Latehar District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)