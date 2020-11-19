Panaji, Nov 19 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload reached 46,480, after 136 persons tested positive for the infection on Thursday, a health official said.

While 157 persons were discharged from various hospitals after recovering from the infection, no new casualties were reported during the day, the official said.

With this, the number of recoveries in the state has gone up to 44,467 and toll stood at 670, he said.

The coastal state currently has 1,343 active cases, the official said, adding that 1,621 samples were tested during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 46,480, new cases 136, death toll 670, discharged 44,467, active cases 1,343, samples tested till date 3,26,365.

