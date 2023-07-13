New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Gold prices jumped by Rs 400 to Rs 60,100 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 59,700 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Silver prices also zoomed Rs 2,300 to Rs 75,000 per kg.

Also Read | Stray Dog Menace in Gujarat: Two-Year-Old Mauled to Death by Canine in Morbi.

"Gold prices climbed on Thursday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 60,100/10 gram up by Rs 400 from its previous day's close," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst, commodities, HDFC Securities, said.

In the global market, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,960 per ounce and USD 24.17 per ounce, respectively.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Drug Addict Class 10 Student Rapes Classmate with Sister’s Help in Udaipur, Detained.

Comex gold prices extended their gains and traded at a four-week high following softer-than-expected US consumer inflation data which raised expectations that the Federal Reserve's rate hike cycle might be coming to an end, Gandhi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)