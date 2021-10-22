Chandigarh, Oct 22 (PTI) Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday administered the oath of office to newly appointed chairman of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Jagbans Singh.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa were present on the occasion, an official statement said.

Jagbans Singh is a former deputy comptroller and auditor general of India.

