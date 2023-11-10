Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 10 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that the state government has identified 22 priority sectors for ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for Kerala and aims to create a transparent business environment in the state that has great opportunities for investment.

Addressing delegates online at the Kerala Development Conference organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in collaboration with the Kerala Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) here, he said that the government aims to make Kerala a knowledge-based society and transform it into an innovative society.

Also Read | ICSI CSEET Result 2023 Declared on icsi.edu; Know How to Download Scorecard.

Kerala, which is a connectivity hub, has high-quality infrastructure and investors can take advantage of e-governance and technological advancement, the CM said.

The government has created a unique development initiative by making maximum use of technology.

Also Read | 'Matter of Serious Concern': Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre on Tamil Nadu Government’s Plea Against Delay by Governor RN Ravi in Assenting Bills.

The Chief Minister pointed out that many regulations have been relaxed as part of industry-friendly measures and steps have been taken to ensure transparency.

One of our key achievements in this regard is the introduction of the online platform K-Swift (Single Window Clearance Mechanism). This innovative platform integrates various departments and agencies, streamlines the various processes, and eliminates unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles for investors, he said.

He further said that currently, we are working towards integrating KSWIFT with the national single window system to further enhance Kerala's ease of doing business.

"In relation to K-Swift we have taken significant steps to simplify business regulations and ensure transparency and accountability. Manual instructions have been replaced by the Kerala Central Inspection System (K-CIS). It not only streamlines the processes but also promotes transparency and eliminates any room for corruption," said CM Vijayan.

Furthermore, we have actively pursued minimising the regulatory compliance burden exercise. This has successfully eliminated or reduced a staggering 1,928 burdensome compliances for businesses and citizens since its introduction in 2021. By minimising regulatory burdens, we aim to create a predictable and transparent business environment that nurtures growth, encourages investments and stimulates economic prosperity, he said.

"We lead the nation in fostering a robust startup ecosystem and are at the forefront of export preparedness. We are utilising technology for human progress and social transformation. Initiatives like K-Phone are being implemented in every household in the state using the global information highway. Kerala has excelled in the ease of doing business rankings," he said.

"We have implemented various initiatives to support entrepreneurs and investors. We have further enabled the industrial ecosystem through initiatives like the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission," he said.

"The future of Kerala is bright. And we invite you to be part of this incredible journey, which has sustainability at its core. Let's collectively work towards making Kerala a shining example of responsible industry and responsible investments. Kerala is ready to welcome you all and the doors of opportunity are wide open. The government of Kerala is always ready to assist you so that we can shape the future of Kerala and India," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)