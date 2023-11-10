New Delhi, November 10: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has today, November 10, declared the ICSI CSEET Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2023 session can check and download their results from the official website at icsi.edu.

ICSI conducted the examination on November 4, 2023. Further, the examination was conducted again on November 6 for candidates who faced difficulties during the November 4 examination. SSC MTS Result 2023 Out: Final Results Declared at ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download

In order to download the result, candidates will be required to log in at the official portal using their Application Number and Date of Birth. BSTC Result 2023 Out: Rajasthan Pre-DEIED Results Declared on panjiyakpredeled.in, Know How to Check Scorecard.

ICSI CSEET Result 2023: How To Check

Visit the official website icsi.edu. Click on the 'Latest News' tab on homepage. A new page will appear on the screen. Click on the ICSI CSEET Result 2023 link. Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option. Your result will appear on the screen. Download your result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

In order to successfully pass the CSEET exam, candidates were required to secure a minimum of 40 percent marks in each paper, achieving an overall aggregate of 50 percent marks.

It is important to note that in the previous ICSI CSEET January 2023 session, 67.73% of candidates successfully passed the exam, conducted in remote proctored mode on January 7th and 9th. Similarly, in the CSEET July 2022 exams, a commendable 68.1% of students qualified.

