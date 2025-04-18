New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Four new members have been appointed to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) by the Union government.

An official order issued on Thursday said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the names of four 1989 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers of the Income Tax cadre-- Pankaj Kumar Mishra, Sanjay Bahadur, L Rajasekhar Reddy and G Aparna Rao.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 18, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Mishra, a former director of FIU has been working as Member (Finance) in the Atomic Energy Commission while Bahadur as principal director general (training) of the I-T department in Delhi.

Reddy is working as principal chief commissioner (TDS) at Chennai and Rao as principal chief commissioner at Bengaluru.

Also Read | Amethi Shocker: MBA Student Dies After Falling From 6th Floor of College Building in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Underway.

The CBDT is the decision-making body for the Income-Tax department and the direct taxes administration of the country.

The CBDT, under the department of revenue in the Union finance ministry, is headed by a chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary.

The CBDT is currently led by Chairman Ravi Agrawal (1988-batch IRS) while the two serving members are Prabodh Seth and Ramesh Narain Parbat of the 1989 batch.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)