Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir), September 13 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday as part of Centre's public outreach programme for the Union Territory (UT) and said that the union government is committed to provide basic facilities at the doorsteps of people.

"The government is committed to providing all the basic facilities at the doorsteps of the common masses and all possible efforts are being made to ensure that no one is deprived of getting their basic rights," he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Attempts Suicide by Jumping in Ganga River After Alleged Rape by Traffic Police Constable.

Stressing on the need for qualitative governance, the minister said that the real achievement lies in bringing a smile to the face of the aggrieved. He also directed the officers to work with an objective to ameliorate the conditions of the poor so that a qualitative improvement in their lives can be visible.

"Government has launched several schemes and programmes for the welfare of the general public to improve their socio-economic status and the people must avail the benefits of the same," Vaishnaw said while reiterating the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in realising 'Sab ka Sath, Sab ka Vikas, Sab ka Vishwas and Sab ka Prayas'.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Married Woman Gangraped By Two Men in Bhagalpur District After Her Husband Refuses To Give Rs 500 ‘Hafta’.

"Community participation is required for the successful implementation of the schemes launched by the Government. The Central Government's initiative of public outreach in UT of Jammu and Kashmir has been rolled out with the objective of bridging the gap between government and public and to ascertain the needs of the masses so that the same may be fulfilled in a better and effective manner," he added.

During his visit, Vaishnaw inspected exhibition stalls installed by various departments showcasing their activities, schemes, and hand-made products of Self-Help Groups (SHG) supported under the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM). He also interacted with the members of the women SHG that got featured among 75 Atmanirbhar-Bharat enterprises list released by the Department of Rural Development.

While taking note of the depletion of the water resources due to railway projects, he informed that the WAPCOS team will visit Reasi in the coming weeks for a detailed scientific study and necessary measures shall be taken accordingly. Regarding local employment in the Railways, the Minister assured that possibilities would be explored for ensuring maximum employment to the local youth.

During his visit to the Katra Railway Station, the minister laid the foundation stone for two new railway platforms, a washing line, and other related works. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)