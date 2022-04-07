New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Thursday hit out at the union government over the curtailment of Parliament, saying it was "frightened" to discuss price rise.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day ahead of the scheduled end of the Budget Session.

The Lok Sabha was also adjourned indefinitely as soon as the House met for the day.

"Rajya Sabha witnessed an unhappy sine die, due to the arrogance of the BJP government. They were frightened to discuss Price rise in Parliament, but eager to pass CRPC identification Bill,” Viswam said.

“Parliament is unbecoming a place to discuss peoples issues. 'Amrith kaal'is becoming 'vinaash kall!," said Viswam.

