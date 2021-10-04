Puducherry, Oct 4 (PTI) With the number of coronavirus cases coming down recently in Puducherry, the territorial government on Monday decided to admit only non COVID-19 patients in the Indira Gandhi Government medical college hospital.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Jumps Into Canal with Two Minor Children in Amritsar.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor on Shah Rukh’s Son Aryan’s Arrest: I am Repelled by Ghoulish Epicaricacy of Those Witch-Hunting.

Other patients would be admitted to the Government hospital for chest diseases hospital in neighbouring Gorimedu, a release from the Department of Health said.

The UT logged 43 cases on Monday, down from 88 on September 28.

The decision to offer treatment only to non covid patients from today at the medical college hospital, which had been designated a COVID-19 hospital since the outbreak of the pandemic, was taken as there was a decline in number of cases, the release said/

There was also awareness among people in adhering to Covid protocol and a large number of people had also been vaccinated in the Union Territory, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)