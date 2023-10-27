Kota (Rajasthan), October 27 (PTI) BJP on Friday attacked the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan accusing it of openly following the policy of appeasement, and called it a government of 'loot-jhooth-phoot' (loot-lie-divide).

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said section 144 is enforced on Hindu festivals, while order is issued to ensure round-the-clock electricity supply during Ramzan.

The Rajasthan government has exhausted its treasury to such an extent that it failed to pay salaries to its employees and pension to pensioners when Diwali is round the corner, Poonawalla alleged.

'If the same situation (exhausted treasury) had existed on the festival of any other (community), Ashok Gehlot would have sought loan from the World Bank… He would be standing on one foot to take loan from the World Bank and will pay the same to them," he said.

But since it is Diwali, he is not concerned.

He also attacked the state government for allowing the PFI to take out a march on Hijab issue in Kota.

"Organisations like the PFI was allowed to take out a march on Hijab issue, on which the court had given its verdict, while restrictions are imposed on nationalists, Hindus and their festivals," he said.

"We have seen murders of sadhus like in Dausa district, but no compensation was given to their families," Poonawalla said.

Referring to the compensation of Rs 50 lakh given to the family of a victim of road rage in Jaipur, Poonawalla said the government gives compensation based on the data of vote bank and the policy of appeasement.

He further alleged that even in cases of rape, action is initiated on the basis of religion and caste.

Loot-jhooth-phoot and rule government is running in Rajasthan, where Gehlot compares the investigation agencies with dogs when action is taken against corruption, Poonawalla said pointing out alleged Jal Jeevan Mission scam, transfer scam, Chambal Riverfront scam, paper leak scam and red diary scam in the sate.

