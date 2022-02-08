New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Over 6,000 grievances against misleading advertisements were registered in the last three years by the Department of Consumer Affairs' online portal called GAMA (Grievance Against Misleading Advertisements), the Centre said on Tuesday.

Responding to a query raised in the Lok Sabha on action against misleading advertisements on TV channels, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that the GAMA portal accepted 6,154 complaints between 2019-2021 with 948 complaints in 2021, 1,790 in 2020 and 3,416 in 2019.

“All advertisements telecast on private satellite TV channels are regulated in accordance with the Advertising Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issues advisories from time to time to broadcasters for ensuring compliance to the Advertising Code,” Thakur said in a written response.

The Department of Consumer Affairs had launched GAMA portal in 2015 where consumers can lodge complaints relating to misleading advertisements.

The minister said that a Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) was established under the provisions of Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with effect from July 24, 2020 “which inter-alia looks into misleading advertisements either suo-motu or on complaints or on directions from the central government.”

