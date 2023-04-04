Kota, April 4: A 54-year-old government school lecturer was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants on Tuesday when he was on his way home in Jhalawar district, police said.

The incident took place at around 1 pm near Jhalrapatan town, they said, adding the deceased, identified as Shivcharan Sain 'Shiva', was a resident of Tilak Nagar in Jhalawar.

Some unidentified assailants intercepted Sain on a deserted road while he was returning home on his motorcycle from school and attacked him with knives, DSP Brijmohan Meena said.

Sain who sustained around eight wounds on his chest and abdomen collapsed on the spot, Meena said adding he was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to police, Sain, who was also a popular local poet of Hadouti language, was posted as a Hindi lecturer at Girdharpura Government Senior Secondary School in Jhalrapatan.

The deceased's bike was not found at the spot suggesting that the accused fled the spot along with the vehicle while his purse and mobile phone were recovered, police officials said.

The motive behind the murder is not clear and the accused are yet to be identified and traced, SHO at Jhalrapatan police station, Rajendra Kumar, said.

After getting information about the incident, senior police officials rushed to the spot while a forensic team and a dog squad also examined the spot and collected evidence.

A case of murder was registered against unidentified accused, police said, adding the victim's body was handed over to family members after postmortem.

