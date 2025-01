Mumbai, January 8: A GPS tracking chip attached to a bag of ornaments and CCTV footage have helped police arrest two persons in connection with an incident of firing and robbery near a hospital in south Mumbai, officials said. The incident took place on Monday night when a man and his nephew carrying a bag containing gold ornaments of Rs 42.27 lakh were going on a two-wheeler, an official said on Tuesday. While they were on P D'Mello Road near St George Hospital, four unidentified persons stopped them and beaten them up, he said.

One of the accused allegedly opened fire at the duo and fled with his associates after snatching the bag containing the gold ornaments, the official said. The man's nephew received serious bullet injuries on his leg, he said. After receiving information about the armed robbery, senior police officials visited the spot, and based on the man's complaint, a case was registered against the unidentified attackers and multiple teams were formed to nab them, the official said. Mumbai Firing: 1 Person Injured, Bag With Valuables Stolen After Shooting Near P D'Mello Road; Probe Underway (Watch Video).

A GPS chip attached to the bag of ornaments and analysis of the CCTV footage of the area led the police to apprehend one of the robbers near Lokmanya Tilak Marg in the early hours of Tuesday, he said. Mumbai Firing: Man Injured After Unidentified Person Open Fire Near St George Hospital in South Mumbai, Assailant Flees Away With Valuables (Watch Video).

Another person was nabbed from Dongri area in south Mumbai and police recovered the ornaments valued at Rs 16.50 lakh from the accused, the official said. Search was on for the two other culprits, the police added.

