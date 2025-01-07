Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): An incident of firing has been reported from P D'Mello Road in Mumbai on Monday, said police officials.

The incident took place at around 10.30 pm on Monday.

Also Read | ‘Narrow Mindset’: Farooq Abdullah Slams Ramesh Bidhuri’s Remarks on Atishi, Priyanka Gandhi.

According to the Mumbai Police, a person has sustained injuries in the incident and a bag with valuables has also been stolen from the spot.

The police officials are currently present at the spot and they have registered a First Information Report (FIR) in this regard. An investigation is underway in the case.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 33 Lakh Users From 183 Countries Visit Official Website of Mahakumbh https://kumbh.gov.in.

More details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)