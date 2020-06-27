Ahmedabad, Jun 27 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of 615 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall count to 30,773, state Health department said.

With the death of 18 patients in the day, the number of fatalities has gone up to 1,790.

The number of the recovered cases climbed to 22,417 after discharge of 379 patients in the day, it said.

The state now has 6,566 active cases.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 30,773, new cases 615, deaths 1,790, discharged 22,417, active cases 6,566 and people tested so far 3,57,148.

