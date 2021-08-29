Ahmedabad, Aug 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reviewed development projects underway in parts of Ahmedabad that fall within his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Also Read | IIT JAM 2022 Application Process Begins On jam.iitr.ac.in; Check Complete Details Here.

On the second day of his three-day visit to Gujarat, Shah met officials and leaders of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) as well as MLAs of four Assembly seats in Ahmedabad located under his Lok Sabha constituency and stressed the need for beautification of lakes in the city, said a release.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Stepfather in Visakhapatnam; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

Officials told Shah that nearly 87 per cent beneficiaries had received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the Assembly constituencies of Naranpura, Sabarmati, Ghatlodia and Vejalpur, which are part of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

He was informed that 3.44 lakh trees have been planted in these four areas as part of a drive that was launched by him during his last visit to the city, the release said.

The minister was also told that in 2019-20 and 2020-21, developmental works worth Rs 768.20 crore were completed, while 186 projects worth Rs 2,873.44 crore were in progress in 2021-22, and another 168 projects worth Rs 1,801.68 crore were planned.

Shah also reviewed city projects such as Naranpura Sports Complex, Gandhi Ashram Development Project, Pallav-Pragtinagar split flyover, under-construction multi level parking near Sindhu Bhavan, a 200 MLD water treatment plant at Jaspur, Sims Hospital four-lane overbridge, among other things.

On Saturday, Shah had chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) of Ahmedabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)