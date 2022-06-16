Ahmedabad, Jun 16 (PTI) The Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad on Thursday arrested three more persons including two Afghanistan nationals in connection with the seizure of heroin worth Rs 280 crore from a boat in the Arabian Sea in April.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Thane Police Constable Kills Nurse With Whom He Had ‘Illegitimate Affair’, Roams With Her Body for 13-14 Hours; Arrested.

The ATS along with the Indian Coast Guard had apprehended nine Pakistani nationals in April for trying to smuggle five kg of heroin into India off the Gujarat Coast, near Jakhau.

Also Read | National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi Seeks Time From ED Citing Mother Sonia Gandhi’s Illness.

On Thursday, ATS took custody of three more persons from Delhi through transfer warrant and brought them here.

They included Afghanistan nationals Khari Hamidulla and Mohammad Hakim Salimi. The third accused, Azim Ahmed, is a native of Uttarakhand, said an ATS release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)