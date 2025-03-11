Chhota Udaipur (Gujarat) [India], March 11 (ANI): A four-year-old girl was allegedly hacked to death with an axe by her neighbour in the Bodeli taluka of Chhota Udaipur district on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Gaurav Agarwal spoke to ANI about the murder and said that the incident came to light after the girl's mother reported the case.

The official said that the victim's blood was found spilled on the stairs of their neighbour Lala Bhai Tadvi's temple, raising suspicions that the murder could be related to a human sacrifice.

"A murder occurred in Bodeli taluka of Chhota Udepur district, where a woman reported her daughter being attacked and killed by her neighbour Lala Bhai Tadvi. The victim's blood was poured on the stairs of his temple, suggesting it could be a human sacrifice," said the ASP.

ASP Gaurav Agarwal confirmed that the accused, Lala Bhai Tadvi, has been taken into custody and is currently being interrogated.

He said that authorities are investigating whether Tadvi acted alone or if others were involved in the crime. The police are also looking into possible motives, including any prior disputes between the accused and the victim's family.

As investigations continue, officials are gathering more information to uncover the full details of the case. (ANI)

