Ahmedabad, Jan 20 (PTI) The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man from Mumbai for alleged possession of 1 kg of methamphetamine, a party drug, worth Rs 1 crore, in Ahmedabad, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, an ATS team kept a watch near a temple in Shahibaug area here on Tuesday evening and arrested Sultan Shaikh (25), a resident of Mumbai's Jogeshwari area, with 1 kg of the contraband, the official said.

According to the ATS, a man identified as Wasim, who works as a 'khadim' (servant) at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, had instructed Shaikh to deliver the drugs to a person near a graveyard in Shahibaug.

"Shaikh has claimed that Wasim's men handed the drugs to him outside a hotel in Mumbai on Monday night and as instructed, he had brought the parcels to Ahmedabad," ATS deputy superintendent of police B H Chavda said.

Shaikh was asked to deliver the contraband to a man in a red T-shirt outside Musa Suhag graveyard in Shahibaug on Tuesday evening, he said.

Although the accused has claimed that this was his first visit to Gujarat, Chavda said more details would emerge during interrogation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)