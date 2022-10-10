Anand (Gujarat) [India], October 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Gujarat and the Bharatiya Janata Party have an "unbreakable relationship" which has been developed because of the people's immense love.

"Gujarat and BJP have an unbreakable relationship, which is not just about politics, but their compassionate love that comes from within. That is why you have always kept the lotus blooming," PM Modi said while addressing the Jan Vishwas Sammelan in Gujarat's Anand.

He emphasised the developments in Gujarat under the administration of the "double engine government of Narendra Modi-Bhupendra Patel" and said that they stand for the state's overall development.

"Gujarat BJP stands for service, security and peace. It means excellent business and the power to fatally strike against the forces that try to break society. Gujarat BJP means the support and development for all," he said.

The former Gujarat CM further mentioned that their government has always taken the citizen's concerns seriously and hence built the paved roads connecting villages, strengthened national highways all around and is working round-the-clock to fulfil their needs, including the delivery of water to the homes and farms.

Later in his address, PM Modi said that he wants to "rule" Gujarat in the next decade and added that the state will emerge as a hydro hub, pharma hub and semiconductor hub, electric wheel manufacturing hub.

He called the Gujarat people lucky for getting a CM who has an experience of 25 years.

PM Modi said, "When I became Gujarat CM, I did not have much experience in administration. But it is our privilege that CM Bhupendra Patel has an experience of around 25 years ranging from panchayat to Assembly."

Asserting that the Gujarat government is taking developments in the state to new heights, PM Modi said that the Amrit Kaal is the "golden age" for today's youth and said that this is the time to run and hit a high jump.

Gujarat, in the last two decades, has transformed from a state lagging in every field to a thriving industrial and agricultural state. With busy ports and a developing coastline, the lives of the tribal and fishermen community got transformed. Due to the hard work of the people of Gujarat, the Prime Minister had also said during his address on the foundation of multiple projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Amod's Bharuch in Gujarat that a golden age for the youth has started in the state. (ANI)

