Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 7 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has made another important people-centric decision to ensure a safe, secure, and convenient road network for citizens. The CM has approved a Rs 778.74 crore proposal for the construction of new major and minor bridges across 32 roads, aimed at enhancing the road-bridge network under the state's Road and Building Department, said a press release from Gujarat CMO.

By prioritising the strengthening of road infrastructure, a vital component of the state's holistic development, the Chief Minister is facilitating 'Ease of Transportation' for people, industries, and trade. This initiative not only focuses on widening narrow bridge structures and reducing traffic congestion but also includes the reconstruction and repair of old and weak major and minor bridges, replacing outdated and unsafe infrastructure, the release said.

To date, the Chief Minister has approved Rs 1,307 crore for 265 such works. The latest Rs 778.74 crore proposal, submitted by the Roads and Highways Department, has been approved for the construction of new major and minor bridges on 32 roads. Thus, over the past two years, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved Rs 2,086 crore for 297 works focused on strengthening road infrastructure. This public-centric decision will soon provide people with a more convenient road network, improving transportation and enhancing the ease of living.

Earlier, Gujarat Chief MinisterBhupendra Patel sanctioned a total of Rs 1,000.86 crore in a single day to enhance urban living facilities in 17 municipalities, including 7 Municipal Corporations, 3 Urban Area Development Authorities, and 'C' and 'D' class municipalities.

A sum of Rs 141.37 crore has been sanctioned under Mukhyamantri Shaheri Sadak Yojana. This includes Rs 7 crore 75 lakh for the newly formed Mundra-Borai Municipality to repair roads damaged by heavy monsoon rains and construct new roads, Rs 4.46 crore for Vaghodia Municipality, and Rs 1.75 crore for Dabhoi Municipality. (ANI)

