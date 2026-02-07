Gandinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 7 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had darshan of Maa Amba at Ambaji and prayed for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the state. During his visit to Ambaji for the foundation ceremony of the first phase of the Ambaji Corridor works, the Chief Minister also offered prayers at the Ambaji Temple, following traditional rituals, according to the Gujarat CMO.

Earlier, he also participated in the country's first Prakruti Prem Bhagwat Katha-Gyan Yagna Mahotsav organised in Gandhinagar, an official release said.

Also Read | Noida Flower Show 2026: Dates, Venue, Timings and All You Need to Know About the Colourful Festival.

This event is being held from Sunday, February 1 to 6, in collaboration with the Nature First Foundation and nature lovers, to raise environmental awareness in Gandhinagar.

On the sixth day of the narration, the Chief Minister listened to the spiritual discourse and performed the aarti at the Vyaspeeth.

Also Read | Swing Collapse in Faridabad: 1 Killed, Over Dozen People Wounded As Tsunami Swing Collapses at Surajkund Mela in Haryana, Disturbing Videos Surface.

The main speaker of the Katha is renowned Bhagavat Katha narrator Pujya Bhaishri Ramesh Oza, who is delivering the nectar of the Bhagavat Katha from the Vyaspeeth.

With the primary objective of safeguarding future generations from natural disasters and raising environmental awareness, this Katha is being held in complete harmony with nature, amid a lush grove of trees in Sector-6, without any mandap or pandal.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also participated in the 9th edition of 'Pariskha Pe Charcha' with students of Anand Niketan School in Sughad, Gandhinagar, on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to inspire students and help them overcome exam-related fear and failure.

For the past eight years, this initiative has offered valuable guidance to students ahead of their annual and board examinations.

Education Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja, Gandhinagar Mayor Mira Patel, MLAs Ritaben and Alpeshbhai, District Panchayat President Shilpa Patel, City BJP President Dr Ashish Dave and other dignitaries joined the Chief Minister at the event.

Extending his best wishes to students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that exams are not a test of life, but a reflection of hard work and an opportunity to turn stress into success. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)