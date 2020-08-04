Ahmedabad, Aug 4 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for releasing a new map which shows a part of the state as Pakistan's territory.

The changes in the map were "preposterous", he said.

"This so called "political map" of Pakistan released by Prime Minister Imran Khan today is a glaring example of how disconnected Pakistan PM is with ground realities.

"Pakistan will never succeed in its wicked design of undermining the unity and integrity of India," Rupani tweeted.

"This action of Pakistan is both preposterous and obnoxious. Gujarat condemns this absurd act of Pakistan unequivocally," Rupani said in another tweet.

The released map showed Pakistan's frontier clearly marked with India with the entire Kashmir as its territory.

It also showed that the international border lines "lies along the eastern bank" of Sir Creek in Gujarat, which was previously along the western bank.

