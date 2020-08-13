Ahmedabad, Aug 12 (PTI) Gujarat reported 1,152 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, pushing the overall tally of the state to 74,390, the health department said.

With the death of 18 patients, its fatality count rose to 2,715, it said.

Also Read | Severe Waterlogging at Manekshaw Road Due to Rainfall in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 13, 2020.

As many as 977 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state during the day. This took the number of recovered cases to 57,393.

With this, the recovery rate rose to 77.15 per cent, the department said in its release.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Man Allegedly Rapes Women By Claiming to Solve Their Problems With His Magical Powers, Arrested.

As many as 50,124 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the highest so far in the state, it said.

A total of 11,09,005 samples have been tested so far.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 74,390, new cases 1,152, deaths 2,715, discharged 57,393, active cases 14,282 and people tested so far 11,09,005.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)