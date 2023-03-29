New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The Central Government on Wednesday notified the appointments of two advocates as new Judges for Gujarat High Court.

The notification issued in this regard stated that "In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, vide notification dated 29.03.2023, is pleased to appoint Sh Devan Mahendrabhai Desai and Smt. Moxa Kiran Thakker, to be Judges of the Gujarat High Court, in that order of seniority with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices."

Expressing gratitude towards the appointment of two advocates as new Judges for Gujarat HC, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "As per the relevant provisions under the Constitution of India, Advocate Devan Mahendrabhai Desai and Advocate Smt Moxa Kiran Thakker have been appointed as Judges of High Court of Gujarat High. I extend my good wishes to them."

Recently, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended their names for appointment as a Judge in the Gujarat High Court.

Supreme Court Collegium comprised of Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph had recommended two advocates Devan Mahendrabhai Desai and Moxa Kiran Thakker, to be appointed as Judges of the High Court of Gujarat.

For the appointment of judges in Gujarat HC, the Collegium has issued resolutions and said that their inter-seniority be fixed as per the existing practice.

The Collegium of the High Court of Gujarat comprising of the then Chief Justice and two senior-most Judges unanimously made the recommendation on 26 September 2022. The Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Gujarat have concurred with the recommendation.

The SC Collegium said that they have scrutinized and evaluated the material placed on record, including the inputs furnished by the Intelligence Bureau.

"For the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of the candidates for elevation to the High Court, we have scrutinized and evaluated the material placed on record, including the inputs furnished by the Intelligence Bureau. We have also perused the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file," the collegium noted. (ANI)

