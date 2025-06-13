Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI): Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and the BJP's State General Secretary (Org.) Ratnakar has arrived at the Ahmedabad airport as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Ahmedabad today, a day after an Air India flight from here to London, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members, crashed after take-off on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and obtained detailed information regarding the entire incident.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted as Nagpur Police Raid Rave Party at Temburdoh Resort in Saoner, 8 Women Rescued, Owner Among 4 Arrested.

He met the sole survivor of the crash in the hospital, and said none of the other people on board could be saved.

"There was no chance of saving anyone in the London-bound Air India plane crash because of the high temperature caused by the burning of almost 1.25 lakh litres of fuel in the aircraft," he said.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, June 13, 2025: Check Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

Expressing condolences to family members of those killed, Shah said the exact number of deaths will be officially released only after DNA tests.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration announced that it is in contact with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) regarding the Air India flight AI171 crash.

The FAA said that they are ready to launch a team immediately in coordination with the NTSB.

In a post on X, the FAA stated, "The FAA is in contact with the NTSB regarding Air India flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad (AMD) to London Gatwick (LGW), that was involved in an accident in India on Thursday, June 12. When an international incident occurs, that government leads the investigation. In the event assistance is requested, the NTSB is the official US representative and the FAA provides technical support. We stand ready to launch a team immediately in coordination with the NTSB."

Earlier, Secretary of the US Department of Transportation Sean Duffy on Thursday (local time) expressed condolences for the loss of lives in the Air India crash.

Duffy said that the department was working with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to assist India in the investigation of the crash. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)