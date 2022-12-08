New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday suffered its worst-ever defeat in Gujarat but won a majority in the Himachal Pradesh assembly, a mixed bag for the party that not only faces a rampaging BJP but an ambitious AAP vying for the leadership of the Opposition in the run-up to 2024 general elections.

Political analysts believe the Gujarat debacle is bad news for the Congress not only in terms of the scale of loss but also in ceding space to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that could challenge the grand old party in other two-party states such as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh which go to polls next year. Eventually, that could have implications for 2024.

While the grand old party wrested Himachal Pradesh from the BJP in line with the tradition of alternate governments in the hill state, it suffered a crushing defeat in Gujarat where it was winning just 17 seats in the 182-member state assembly. Its vote share fell sharply to 27 per cent from 42 per cent in 2017, with the AAP cornering most of these anti-BJP votes. Debutant AAP was seen securing 13 per cent votes.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress found itself in a better position, winning in 40 seats and a vote share of 43 per cent.

But the dismal showing in Gujarat would impact the party's bargaining power vis-a-vis other opposition parties. Also, losing Gujarat badly could add to the exodus of leaders that the party has been facing.

Former Congress leader Sanjay Jha, who had also been a party spokesperson, said the Congress is paying a "spectacular price for its self-inflicted mammoth Punjab disaster where it gave away the state on a silver platter with golden ribbons to its nemesis, the AAP".

"Naturally an emboldened AAP sees Congress as a low-hanging fruit. That explains the dismal withering away in Gujarat and Delhi," he told PTI.

The decimation in Gujarat would not only have a bearing on the morale of the Congress and its workers that has been running high on the back of a successful rollout of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but also impact the party's ability to mobilise support and resources for future electoral battles.

Manindra Nath Thakur, who teaches political science at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, termed the Gujarat loss a "disaster" for the Congress and said it could lend credence to the argument that the AAP may replace or challenge the grand old party in bi-party states.

"The Congress faces more danger from the AAP going towards 2024. The BJP is in a comfortable position and the AAP could swing the anti-BJP vote towards it if Congress does not rework its strategy. The AAP can put up a challenge for the Congress next in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh also," he told PTI.

The repercussions of the Gujarat defeat were soon felt in the Congress as its Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma resigned, taking moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the state assembly polls.

Asked about the Gujarat defeat, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said victory and defeat are part of democracy and "we accept the mandate of the people of Gujarat".

However, the Himachal Pradesh win has given the leaders of the party something to cheer about.

The party, currently in power on its own only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, will add one more state, albeit a small one, to its kitty.

The Himachal Pradesh victory is also significant for the party especially because its electoral clout in the north has been on a decline for more than a decade now.

The Himachal Pradesh comeback is a "huge morale booster" because it has been able to reclaim the state despite a massive BJP election machinery, Jha said.

This should give the Congress hope for both 2023 and 2024 albeit a lot will depend upon how it recharges the party after the Bharat Jodo Yatra concludes, he told PTI.

The results come a day after the Congress suffered yet another setback when results of civic body elections in Delhi came in on Wednesday, with the party finishing a distant third, winning only nine of the 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The AAP unseated the BJP in the MCD, winning 134 wards. The BJP won in 104 wards.

The MCD and Gujarat defeats and a confidence boosting Himachal Pradesh performance had left the Congress with more questions than answers on the road to the 2024 general elections.

Its Opposition leadership still remains challenged by parties such as the AAP and the TMC (Trinamool Congress), and the jury is still out whether the Bharat Jodo Yatra would pay electoral dividends or not.

A sterner test awaits the party with a slew of assembly polls next year including in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka. The road to 2024 appears to be getting bumpier for the grand old party.

