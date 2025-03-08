Valsad, March 8: A major fire broke out in the Vapi area of the Valsad district of Gujarat in the early hours of Saturday. According to the officials, more than 15 scrap warehouses were burned down in the fire. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the site, and the dousing operation is underway. More details are awaited.

Earlier on Friday, a fire broke out at the Kamdhenu Gau Seva Trust in Gandhidham, Gujarat. Recently on March 4, a fire broke out in an old building near Godhra railway station. The fire was doused after an effort of 5 to 6 hours by fire tender vehicles. Surat Fire: Massive Blaze at Shivshakti Textile Market in Gujarat Remains Uncontrolled After 13 Hours, Dousing Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Massive Fire Destroys Over 15 Scrap Warehouses in Valsad

#WATCH | Gujarat | A fire broke out in the Vapi area of the Valsad district during the early hours. More than 15 scrap warehouses got burnt in the fire. Ten fire tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/dHYm77diGm — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2025

Fire officer, Godhra Mukesh Bhai Chawara said, "In the night around 1 o' clock, we got a call that a fire broke out near the railway station. When we went to the spot, we saw that the fire was very rampant, and it had engulfed four shops on the front side, and on the rear side, it had affected 5 to 6 houses." He further said that the fire broke out at 1 pm and was controlled in the morning at 5 am." Valsad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Pharma Company in Gujarat, Video Shows Thick Plume of Smoke Billowing From Building.

At the location 5 to 6 Godhra Fire tender vehicles were present. The fire was controlled after an effort of 5 to 6 hours. The shop used to sell oil, and some material may have caught fire, " he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)