Ahmedabad, Jul 30 (PTI) A new manual, which includes topics relevant to current times, including cyber-crimes, social media and forensic science, has been drafted for the Gujarat police force after a gap of 45 years.

Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha on Thursday handed over the draft of the new police manual to state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The police manual that is in force in the state at present was prepared in 1975.

Now, with this latest version of 'Gujarat Police Manual 2020', it has become the second state after Andhra Pradesh to prepare a new police manual in recent times, an official release said.

The need to prepare a new police manual was felt because the present one had become outdated and was out of sync with latest policing practices, procedures and technological advancements, the release said.

This new draft will be available in English and Gujarati languages, so that policemen can understand it.

It will be uploaded on the 'Pocket Cop' mobile application in the form of an e-book to maximise its reach among the police fraternity, the release said.

This draft police manual has been prepared in three parts having various aspects of Indian Penal Code, CrPC, Evidence Act, IT Act, POCSO Act and various other important laws.

Some of the new points included in it are tools to detect cyber-crimes, forensic science, social media monitoring tools, multi-level marketing frauds, fake currency, human trafficking and organised crimes.

