Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 27 (ANI): Following the success of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the border district of Kachchh for the first time. From Bhuj, PM Modi dedicated 18 development projects worth Rs 2,326 crore and laid the foundation stones for 15 more projects valued at Rs 51,088 crore, delivering development works worth over Rs 53,400 crore to the state.

Addressing a large gathering at the ground opposite Time Square in Bhuj, amidst resounding chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the Indian tricolour must never be allowed to bow under any circumstances. Warmly greeting the people of Kachchh in their native dialect, he said, "Ki Aayo Kutchhi," and inquired about their well-being.

PM praised the people of Kachchh as the brave guardians of the nation's border. Paying tribute to the revolutionary son of Kachchh, Shyamji Krishna Varma, the Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to the regional deity, Maa Ashapura, saying that with her blessings, all aspirations are being fulfilled.

Recalling his deep connection with Kachchh, the Prime Minister said that the unwavering love and affection of its people continually draws him back to the region. PM expressed his happiness at having had the opportunity to visit every corner of Kachchh and shared that the self-confidence of its people has always been a source of inspiration for him. Highlighting the transformation brought about by the arrival of Narmada River waters, PM remarked that for a land that faced water scarcity for centuries, it felt no less than a Diwali celebration.

Describing it as a blessed chapter of his life, the Prime Minister said he takes immense pride in having played a role in reshaping what was once seen as barren land.

Praising the progressive spirit of Kachchh's farmers, Prime Minister recalled a time when the region faced severe water scarcity, yet its farmers remained determined and played a crucial role in driving development. Reflecting on Kachchh's remarkable transformation, he said the district has demonstrated that with hope and relentless hard work, even the most challenging circumstances can be overcome.

Reflecting on the devastating earthquake that once struck Kachchh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that many around the world believed recovery was impossible. Yet his faith in the resilience and determination of the Kutchhi people never wavered. It was this indomitable spirit, he said, that enabled the region to rise from the rubble and emerge stronger than ever. Today, Kachchh stands as a thriving hub of trade and tourism, and its role in India's growth story is poised to grow even further in the years to come.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that renewable energy projects in Kachchh and across India will play a pivotal role in driving the global green economy. PM stated that Kachchh is on track to become the world's largest hub for green energy. Highlighting the potential of green hydrogen as a next-generation fuel, he said that soon, vehicles, streetlights, and more will be powered by it ushering in a transformative revolution in India's energy landscape.

Kandla is one of India's three designated green hydrogen hubs, and today, the foundation stone for a green hydrogen plant, powered by Made in India technology, was laid here, marking a moment of national pride. Kachchh also stands at the forefront of India's solar energy revolution, with one of the world's largest solar power projects currently under development in the region. The establishment of the Khavda cluster has firmly placed Kachchh on the global energy map.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that the very desert once known for its dust storms will now power the nation's future. To ensure adequate electricity and zero electricity bills, the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has been launched, with lakhs of people in Gujarat joining the initiative.

Highlighting the economic significance of coastal regions, the Prime Minister noted that coastlines have long been drivers of prosperity in many nations. He cited ancient port cities like Lothal as symbols of India's rich maritime heritage, adding that these historical examples have inspired the government to invest significantly in the development and modernisation of ports and port cities. As a result of these efforts, the country has, for the first time, handled a record 15 crore tonnes of cargo in a single year at major ports, including Deendayal Port in Kandla.

The Prime Minister noted that nearly one-third of India's maritime trade flows through the ports of Kachchh, underscoring the ongoing efforts to expand the capacity and connectivity of Kandla and Mundra ports. Today, several new shipping-related facilities were inaugurated, further strengthening the region's role as a vital trade hub.

PM Modi announced that India will now manufacture large ships domestically to meet both national and international demands. Reflecting on Kutch's rich maritime history, he recalled that Mandvi was once renowned worldwide for shipbuilding, where skilled local craftsmen built large vessels. Highlighting a special budgetary allocation for this sector, he emphasised the government's renewed focus on revitalising shipbuilding in the region, aiming to produce large ships for global export. He also noted that this sector promises significant employment opportunities.

Referring to the rich artistic heritage and multifaceted development of Kachchh, the Prime Minister noted that Kutch's art has now been awarded a GI tag, and its creations are earning recognition on the global stage.

Speaking about the challenge of water scarcity in Gujarat and Kachchh, he highlighted that the canal built from Kevadia to Kachchh has truly transformed the region's destiny. Today, Kachchh's mangoes, dates, grains, cumin, and other crops are reaching markets not only across India but around the world.

Recognizing tourism as a powerful driver of large-scale employment, the Prime Minister emphasized the distinctive appeal of Kachchh in the tourism sector. He noted that Kachchh boasts a rich historical legacy, vibrant cultural heritage, and breathtaking natural beauty. The Rann Utsav continues to gain prominence, showcasing the region's charm. UNESCO has acclaimed Smritivan as Kachchh's most beautiful museum, while Dhordo has earned the title of the world's best tourism village.

Highlighting the growing popularity of Mandvi's coastline as a major tourist attraction, the Prime Minister encouraged the introduction of beach sports alongside the Rann Utsav. He expressed that hosting sports festivals along the Kachchh shoreline would elevate the region's tourism to greater heights.

Referring to the oath he took as Prime Minister on May 26, eleven years ago, He stated that it marks over a decade of his transition from serving Gujarat to serving the entire nation. At that time, India ranked as the world's 11th-largest economy. Today, eleven years later, the country has risen to become the fourth-largest economy globally.

The Prime Minister affirmed India's strong belief in the power of tourism, emphasizing its role in fostering connections among people. In contrast, he criticized Pakistan for promoting terrorism instead of tourism, calling terrorism a grave global threat. He reiterated that India upholds a strict zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. Citing Operation Sindoor as a clear message to the world, he said the operation was launched both to uphold humanity and to dismantle terror networks. He warned that any attack on Indian citizens would be met with a decisive and appropriate response. Referring to the Pahalgam incident, he pointed out that when Pakistan failed to act against terrorist groups, Indian armed forces were given full authority to respond, leading to the precise destruction of terrorist bases.

Referring to Pakistan's panic following India's decisive response, the Prime Minister revealed that Pakistan had attempted a retaliatory strike targeting Indian citizens. In response, India launched a counterattack with twice the force, targeting and striking key military installations across the border. He noted that the precision and impact of these strikes, which destroyed critical Pakistani airbases and military facilities, left the global community astonished. Commending the armed forces, he lauded their extraordinary courage and pinpoint accuracy in carrying out the operation.

Recalling the 1971 war, the Prime Minister mentioned that the air force runway on the Kachchh border between India and Pakistan had suffered severe damage. At that time, the women of Madhapar rebuilt the runway in just 72 hours amidst bombings. It was from this very runway that the Indian Air Force took off and dealt a decisive defeat to Pakistan in the war. Today, he said, he has received the blessings of those women. They have gifted him a Sindoor plant, which will be used to create a Sindoor Van (forest) in Kachchh. He emphasized that India's fight is against terrorism across the border and those who support it.

Addressing the citizens of Pakistan from the Kachchh border, he stated that their government and military provide active support and encouragement to terrorists. He appealed to the citizens of Pakistan to acknowledge this harsh reality for the sake of their nation and the bright future of their children.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan's government and military use terrorism as a means to generate revenue and actively support it. He urged the citizens of Pakistan to reflect deeply on this matter.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the nation's armed forces for the outstanding success of Operation Sindoor. He said that the Prime Minister, known for his firm zero-tolerance stance against terrorism, has made his first visit to Gujarat since the operation's success. The Chief Minister highlighted the Prime Minister's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation's security while also shaping a new India driven by development-focused governance.

Speaking about Gujarat's comprehensive development journey, he further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced a fresh vision of development by prioritizing water and electricity as the foundation. Focusing on these two crucial aspects, he has fostered a tradition of sustainable development, with special emphasis on green growth and renewable energy. There was a time when people struggled just to get electricity for charging their mobile phones. But today, thanks to the 'Jyotigram' scheme, every village receives a 24-hour three-phase power supply.

While the world was merely discussing solar energy and climate change, Gujarat, under his leadership, took bold steps by creating a dedicated Climate Change Department and launching Asia's largest solar park in Charanka. Moreover, at a time when solar technology was still in its infancy globally, Gujarat led the way by introducing the Solar Policy in 2009, becoming a pioneer in the practical application of solar energy technology.

Stating that to accelerate renewable energy, Gujarat has adopted the Solar Policy, the Solar-Wind Hybrid Policy, and the Gujarat Renewable Energy Policy-2023, he further added that these policies have given a new momentum to the utilization of renewable energy sources.

The largest hybrid renewable energy park, boasting a capacity of 37.35 gigawatts, is currently being developed in Khavda. Gujarat's advancement in solar and wind energy infrastructure, driven by the vision and leadership of the Prime Minister, has set a benchmark and become a model for the entire nation.

India has set a target to become a net-zero nation by 2070. Speaking about Gujarat's efforts toward achieving this goal, the Chief Minister shared that 55 per cent of the state's total installed power capacity now comes from renewable energy sources. Over 3.40 lakh homes in the state have solar rooftops, and Modhera has become the country's first solar village.

Guided by the Prime Minister's vision of green growth and the Mission LiFE initiative, there has been a strong push towards embracing environmentally sustainable lifestyles. To achieve the ambitious goal of Viksit Bharat@2047, he has introduced impactful public campaigns like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and 'Catch the Rain,' alongside nine new commitments. The Chief Minister reaffirmed his dedication to realizing this vision by positioning Gujarat as a leading example of a developed state, rooted in a firm commitment to green and clean energy.

In his welcome address, Union Minister of Housing, & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal lauded the Prime Minister for the success of Operation Sindoor. He highlighted the widespread and unwavering enthusiasm for this achievement among citizens across the country. The nation has witnessed the creation of far more advanced infrastructure and projects in green energy than ever anticipated. Progress has been made not only in Gujarat but across various sectors nationwide. Where there was once an electricity shortage, today every village enjoys 22 to 24 hours of power supply. The recent inaugurations and foundation stone events in the power sector have further established Gujarat's green energy development model as a benchmark and source of inspiration for the entire nation.

He stated that the issue of power outages has now become a matter of the past in the country. He further added that Gujarat has emerged as a national leader in the field of renewable energy. Owing to the visionary leadership and far-sighted development agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has today become the world's fourth-largest economy. Highlighting the Prime Minister's empathetic approach in addressing the hardships of the common citizen, he emphasized that inclusive development has reached every section of society. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, not only will India become a developed nation by 2047, but every state, district, and village across the country will also achieve holistic development.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was warmly welcomed by ministers, legislators, senior leaders, and distinguished citizens, who presented him with a Kachchhi turban, shawl, and embroidery mementos. Before his arrival, folk artists Geeta Rabari, Nilesh Gadhvi, and Diwaliben Ahir performed patriotic songs, captivating the audience.

For the first time since "Operation Sindoor," Prime Minister Narendra Modi was grandly welcomed by the people of Kachchh upon his arrival. After landing at Bhuj Airport, he proceeded to Hill Garden Road, where a vibrant roadshow began. Local people greeted him with traditional Kachchh rituals, including drums, shehnai, and flower showers. A one-kilometer-long tricolor flag in the procession filled the crowd with patriotic fervor. Various communities, organizations, and institutions showcased the rich cultural heritage of Kachchh during the event. (ANI)

