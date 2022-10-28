Ahmedabad, Oct 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday virtually attend the 'bhoomi pujan' of the expansion project of steel major ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's flagship plant at Hazira in Gujarat's Surat district, officials said.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) - a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world's leading steelmakers - will expand crude steel capacity at its Hazira plant from 9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 15 MTPA, the company officials said.

The company was early this month awarded an environmental clearance to expand the capacity at its plant in Hazira from the current crude steel capacity of 9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 15 MTPA.

Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will also virtually attend the ground breaking ceremony that will take place at 2 pm. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will visit the plant for the event along with Member of Parliament from Navsari C R Paatil.

"This increased steel manufacturing capacity represents a significant boost for the government's National Steel Policy, which envisages doubling domestic capacity to 300 MTPA by 2030 in a growing economy, as well as for AM/NS India's own long-term plans to expand capacity," the company said.

