Addressing the Chintan Shivir of home ministers of states via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned about fake news, saying it can kick up a storm across the nation. The prime minister said that for safety and rights of law-abiding citizens, stringent action against negative forces is our responsibility. Small piece of fake news can kick up a storm across the nation and we will have to educate people to think before forwarding anything, verify before believing it, he added. Chintan Shivir: Scientific Approach Should Be Adopted to Check Crime, Says Haryana CM Manohar Lal

Prime Minister Modi Warns About Fake News:

Fact check of fake news is a must. Technology plays a big role in this. People must be made aware of mechanisms to verify messages before forwarding them. pic.twitter.com/ucUwQKOqlT — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 28, 2022

