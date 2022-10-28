PM Narendra Modi floated the idea of 'one nation, one police uniform' saying states/UTs should discuss if this is possible. The prime minister noted that in present times, the law and order is not restricted to a state as crime is turning interstate and international. Referring to the use of technology by criminals from beyond the border, PM Modi also underlined the need for states and central law enforcement agencies to coordinate. Chintan Shivir: Scientific Approach Should Be Adopted to Check Crime, Says Haryana CM Manohar Lal

Check Tweet:

Like we have taken the approach of implementing a One Nation-One Mobility Card, or One Nation-One Grid, likewise, we should come up with an approach to maintain one uniform for our police personnel: PM @narendramodi — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)