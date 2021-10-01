Ahmedabad, Oct 1 (PTI) Gujarat reported 16 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours which raised its case tally to 8,25,952, a health official said on Friday evening.

The death toll due to the pandemic remained unchanged at 10,082 as no new fatality was recorded.

The recovery count increased by 16 to reach 8,15,712.

There are 158 active cases in the state, four of them on ventilator support.

An official release said 6.12 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including over 2.23 lakh doses on Friday.

Neighbouring Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu did not record any new infection in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has no active cases at present.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 8,25,952, New cases 16, Total deaths 10,082, Recoveries 8,15,712, Active cases 158.

