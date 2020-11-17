Ahmedabad, Nov 17 (PTI) Gujarat's coronavirus tally rose to 1,90,361 with the addition of 1,125 new cases on Tuesday, the state health department said.

As many as seven more COVID-19 patients died, taking the statewide fatalities to 3,815, it said.

At the same time, 1,116 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state, pushing the number of recovered cases to 1,74,088, the department said in a release.

With this, the recovery rate in Gujarat stood at 91. 45 per cent, it said, adding the state now has 12,458 active cases.

The state conducted 47,328 tests in the last 24 hours, at a rate of 728.12 tests per day per million population, taking the count of samples examined so far to 69,23,993, said the department.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,90,361, new cases 1,125, deaths 3,815, discharged 1,74,088, active cases 12,458, people tested so far 69,23,993.

