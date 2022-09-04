Ahmedabad, Sep 4 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 186 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 12,71,065, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,016, he added.

The recovery count rose by 174 during the day to touch 12,58,627, leaving the state with 1,422 active cases, the official said.

A government release said 12.40 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including 39,451 during the day.

Surat accounted for 50 of the new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 46, Vadodara 25, Gandhinagar 11 and Valsad seven cases, among others.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,71,065, new cases 186, death toll 11,016, discharged 12,58,627, active cases 1,422, people tested so far - figures not released.

