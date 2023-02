Ahmedabad, February 11: A tremor of 3.8 magnitude was recorded in the early hours of Saturday in Surat district in Gujarat, an Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) official said.

The tremor was recorded at 12:52 am with its epicentre some 27 kilometres west south west (WSW) of Surat, he said. "It was recorded at a depth of 5.2 kilometres, and the epicentre was in the Arabian sea off Hazira in the district. The tremors caused no damage to property or life," a district disaster management official said. Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 Jolts Kutch, No Loss of Life or Damage to Property Reported.

As per the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA), the state faces a high earthquake risk and has witnessed major incidents in 1819, 1845, 1847, 1848, 1864, 1903, 1938, 1956 and 2001. Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Occurs Near Surat.

The 2001 Kutch earthquake was the third largest and second most destructive earthquake in India over the last two centuries, killing more than 13,800 persons and leaving 1.67 lakh injured.

