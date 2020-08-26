Ahmedabad, Aug 26 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crossed the 90,000-mark and rose to 90,139 on Wednesday with addition of 1,197 new cases, the state health department said.

With 17 fatalities, the total count mounted to 2,947, it said.

A total of 1,047 patients were discharged in the day, taking the overall count of recoveries in the state to 72,308, the department said in its release.

The state's recovery rate now stands at 80.22 per cent, it said.

A total of 77,949 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, which comes at the rate of 1,199.21 tests per day per million population, as per the department.

19,69,724 samples have been tested so far in the state, it said.

