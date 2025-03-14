Gurdaspur Police and BSF recover drugs and arms across the border through joint operation (Photo/ANI)

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], March 14 (ANI): Under the 'War on Drugs' (Yudh Nasheyan Viruddh) being run by the Punjab Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Gurdaspur Police and Border Security Forces (BSF) have achieved great success during a joint operation.

The Police and BSF personnel have recovered a large consignment of drugs and arms sent from across the border through drone and recovered two kg heroin, two pistols, four magazines and 66 live rounds, as per a release by the Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab.

Giving information in this regard, SSP Gurdaspur Aditya, IPS said that under the Punjab Government's "War on Drugs'' campaign and under the instructions of DGP Gaurav Yadav, IPS, Gurdaspur Police is continuously taking action against drug smugglers.

He said that Gurdaspur Police along with BSF, during a joint operation based on intelligence information, recovered a consignment of drugs and weapons sent from across the border through drones from Dorangla area. They also recovered ammunitions.

He said that a case has been registered in this regard in Dorangla police station under various sections and the backward and forward links of the drug smugglers are being traced.

SSP Gurdaspur Aditya said that under the instructions of the Punjab Government, Gurdaspur Police is continuously taking action against drug smugglers and the district police will not spare any drug smuggler.

He said that the Punjab Police, with the cooperation of other security agencies and the people, will win the war against drugs by all means.

SSP Gurdaspur has congratulated the Punjab Police and BSF personnel for this successful operation. (ANI)

