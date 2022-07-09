Gurugram, Jul 9 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife by strangling her.

In a verdict announced Friday, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ved Parkash Sirohi convicted the man and also imposed on him a fine of Rs 25,000.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi.

The order said if the convict failed to pay the fine his imprisonment will be increased.

According to the police file, Mohammad Samid Ansari murdered his wife, Pooja, on June 18, 2019. The couple lived in a rented accommodation in Khandsa village.

Also Read | Amarnath Cloudburst: J&K LG Manoj Sinha Chairs High Level Meet To Review Rescue & Relief Operations at Holy Cave.

Ansari absconded after the incident, and the woman was found lying dead in her house. Ansari was booked for murder at Sector 37 Police Station and police started looking for him.

The post mortem report revealed Ansari had killed his wife by strangling her with a cloth. She was four months pregnant when she was killed.

At length, Ansari was arrested from Jharkhand and was sent to jail.

According to some witnesses who deposed in the case, Ansari was not happy with the marriage and the couple often fought.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)