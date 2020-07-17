Bengaluru, Jul 17 (PTI) State-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Friday said it has established a COVID Care Centre here in 16 days and handed it over to the city civic body.

Sensing the urgency to control rapidly spreading pandemic, HAL has converted its Ghatage Convention Centre located on Old Airport Road here into a COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) and handed it over to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) today, the company said in a release.

The facility having 160 beds with other supporting infrastructure like toilets, bath rooms etc, was created in 16 days, HAL CMD R Madhavan said.

According to the company's Director HR Alok Verma, initially, the facility would be utilized for treatment of asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patients.

A MoU was signed between HAL, represented by Venkateswara Rao, GM (CSR) and BBMP, represented by R Venkatachalapathy, Joint Commissioner, Mahadevapura Zone in the presence of senior government and HAL officials, the release said, arrangements for doctors and paramedical staff and running of the facility would be taken care by BBMP.PTI

