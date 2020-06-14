Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Harsh Vardhan, Kejriwal Arrive at MHA Office to Hold Meeting on COVID-19 Situation in Delhi

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 11:32 AM IST
New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have reached Ministry of Home Affairs to hold a meeting with Amit Shah over COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

The meeting comes at the time when India on Sunday recorded another fresh spike in terms of reported coronavirus cases. A total of 11,929 cases were reported nationwide along with 311 deaths. Total number of cases in the country now at 3,20,922 including 1,49,348 active cases, 1,62,379 cured/discharged/migrated and 9195 deaths.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Orders to Set Up 20,000 New For COVID-19 Treatment: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

Notably, Delhi has recorded a total of 38958 coronavirus cases, out of which 22742 are active in the city. So far, 14,945 have been cured/migrated in the capital and 1271 have died due to the lethal infection.

In order to bring COVID-19 situation under control, the Delhi government earlier in the morning has passed orders to set up 20,000 new beds for coronavirus patients in next one week.

Also Read | Indian Army Jawan Martyred in Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch District.

"Hotels to have 4000 beds, banquets halls to have 11000 beds and nursing homes to have 5000 beds," the statement from Delhi government read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

