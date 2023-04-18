Karnal, April 18: Four workers died and 20 others were injured after a three-storey rice mill collapsed at Karnal in Haryana, said the administration on Tuesday. A total of 150 workers were inside the building when the incident took place.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital, the administration added. While talking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Karnal, Anish Yadav said, "A total of 24 people have been affected out of which 20 are injured and 4 are dead. Around 150 workers were inside the building when the incident took place. The injured have been admitted to a hospital." Haryana Rice Mill Collapse: Several Workers Feared Trapped Under Debris After Three-Storey Factory Collapses in Karnal (Watch Video).

Visuals From the Accident Site:

#WATCH | Haryana: Several rice mill workers feared being trapped under debris after a three-storeyed rice mill building collapsed in Karnal. Workers used to sleep inside the building. Fire brigade, police and ambulance have reached the spot. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/AFzN9HDPYw — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

NDRF Tema at the Spot:

#WATCH A team of NDRF arrives at the rice mill building collapse site in Karnal, Haryana pic.twitter.com/fpSYZmVxou — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

"Prima facie we found that the building had some defects. A committee will be formed to investigate the incident. Legal action will be taken against the rice mill owners," the DC added. Haryana: Three-storey Rice Mill Collapses in Karnal, Several Workers Feared Trapped.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) are also about to reach the spot. Karnal Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashank Kumar said, "Four people are dead and 20 were injured in the incident. We have started the rescue operation. NDRF and SDRF teams will also reach here. No one is missing now, we have cross-checked the list of workers."

