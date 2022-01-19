Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 19 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has constituted a three-member review committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal aiming to expedite the execution of Rs 100 crore development projects in the state, said an official spokesperson on Wednesday.

"CM Manohar Lal Khattar would review the projects to ensure inter-departmental coordination, and would preside over one such meeting on January 24," said the spokesperson.

While stating this here today, the official spokesperson added that the three-member committee headed by the Chief Secretary would review the development projects on a monthly basis.

The committee also includes as members, the Financial Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister. (ANI)

